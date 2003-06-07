  Shopping: Real Estate |  Costumes  |  Guitars
This Issue Archived Articles Blog About Us Contact Us
SEARCH
Magazine
DIY Tech Features
Tech Features
Special Features
Feature Cars
New Car Tests
Blog


Issue: 729 Section: DIY Tech Features 30 August, 2016

Fitting an emergency ‘off’ button to workshop machinery

An easy way to improve home workshop safety

by Julian Edgar

Click on pics to view larger images

Click for larger image

If you’re like me, you’ll have a range of power tools in your home workshop. And, if you’re also like me, some of those will be decades old.

The trouble with some of these older machines – and also some brand new ones for that matter – is that they don’t come fitted with emergency ‘off’ switches. You know, the sort of switch where when something is going wrong, you just slap your hand on the button and the machine immediately shuts down.

But the good news is that these switches are now available quite cheaply. And, if you know your way arounds mains power, fitting a switch can be done in only 10 minutes or so.

The switch

Click for larger image

You want to buy a switch that is specifically for the function of switching a machine off in an emergency. These switches comprise a large pushbutton that, once pushed, stays locked down in the ‘off’ position until the knob is rotated to release it.

Click for larger image

Inside the housing are two switch mechanisms, one marked ‘NO’ (normally open) and the other ‘NC’ (normally closed). If the wiring is made to the NC switch, when the button is pushed, the circuit will be broken, switching off the machine. And that’s just what we want.

The ones I used are rated at 600V and 10A. Note that if you wish to switch off a high current welder or similar, you may need to use a switch rated to 15 amps.

Since I wanted to fit a lot of these switches, I bought 10 at a neat AUD$100 the lot (including postage) on eBay.

Location

Click for larger image

The switches come in a sealed box that is easily mounted on any flat surface. The mounting location is important - you want to be able to easily access the switch from any normal location you’d be standing when using the machine. That’s not quite as obvious as it first looks, though – so think about it carefully before drilling the box mounting holes.

For example, in the case of a table saw that I often use to cut large sheets of plywood or chipboard, I fitted two switches, one at each end of the machine. That way, both the person feeding the sheet, and the person collecting it at the other end of the saw, can access emergency buttons, as required.

Wiring

Click for larger image

The simplest way of wiring-in the switch is to insert it in the existing power cord – the machine’s normal on/off switch is not altered. Here’s how to do it – and note, you must be confident and knowledgeable with mains powered wiring before proceeding.

  1. Switch off power and remove the plug from the wall socket.

  2. Carefully strip off the outer sheath of the power cable until about 100mm of the internal wiring is accessible. Make sure you don’t nick the insulation of the internal wires.

  3. In this Australian wiring, the earth (green/yellow) and neutral (blue) remain untouched – they simply loop through the box.

  4. The active (brown) is cut and each end is wired to the NC switch. (The unneeded NO switch is easily removed, giving more room).

  5. Anchor the cables going to and from the new switch so they cannot be pulled from the box.

  6. Screw the top of the box back into position, plug in and switch the machine on. Pressing the button should stop the machine. Always then flick the main on/off switch before turning the knob to release it.

Click for larger image

Taking this wiring approach makes installation quick and simple – at the cost of a reduced length of cord available to connect the machine to the wall socket.

Conclusion

At the time of writing, I’ve installed the switches on two bandsaws, a lathe, a belt sander and two table saws. So far, I haven’t had to use any in an emergency, but when I do, the faster and more definite shut-off will be very welcome. Cheap insurance!

Did you enjoy this article?

Please consider supporting AutoSpeed with a small contribution. More Info...


Share this Article: 
More of our most popular articles.
A forgotten Japanese classic

Special Features - 6 January, 2009

Mitsubishi Colt Fastback
Cars that go but don't drink

Special Features - 16 June, 2008

Performance with Economy
Could it make a comeback?

Special Features - 12 May, 2009

Steam Power!
Getting a home workshop to the lock-up stage

DIY Tech Features - 2 September, 2008

Building a Home Workshop, Part 4
How to use files to smooth and shape

DIY Tech Features - 17 January, 2008

Using Hand Tools - Files
Evaluating the finished home workshop

DIY Tech Features - 14 October, 2008

Building a Home Workshop, Part 10
The very first production turbo car - the Oldsmobile Jetfire

Special Features - 7 June, 2003

The Early Days of Turbo Part 4
How to use hand tools for best results

DIY Tech Features - 4 August, 2007

Using Hand Tools - Spanners and Sockets
Is it time for a new direction in car modification?

Special Features - 13 May, 2008

Where to From Here?
Debunking untruths

Special Features - 1 September, 2009

Automotive Myths
Copyright © 1996-2020 Web Publications Pty Limited. All Rights ReservedRSS|Privacy policy|Advertise
Consulting Services: Magento Experts|Technologies : Magento Extensions|ReadytoShip